Confucius Institutes are just one part of the whole package of CCP’s infiltration into the US
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 08/07/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2njxpbf1b4

08/03/2023 Roy on Wayne Dupree Podcast: Confucius Institutes are just one part of the whole package of CCP’s infiltration into the US. They also have the “1000 Talent Program” sending scientists and PhD students to the top universities to get in touch with cutting-edge technology, sometimes military technologies, AI technologies, 5G. Besides, they also infiltrate the US in terms of ideology to influence the next generation step by step.


08/03/2023 罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Podcast节目：孔子学院只是中共渗透美国计划中的一部分。中共还有“千人计划”，将科学家，博士留学生派往美国顶尖的大学，为的就是让他们跟随大学里的教授，从而接触到前沿技术，有时还能接触军事技术、人工智能技术、5G技术。此外，中共还在意识形态方面渗透美国，潜移默化地影响美国的下一代。


