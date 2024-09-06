© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the time is now, do not be indifferent to the calls of the Father House, prepare yourselves in spirit and materially to the best of your ability, but do not forget: The moment has arrived!
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6365-prepare-yourselves-the-great-suffering-for-mankind-has-arrived-consecrate-your-home-to-the-sacred-hearts/