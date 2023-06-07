BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In Plain Sight: mRNA. Musk. Harari. God's 144,000. Mutating the Human Genome. Righteous Indignation.
Faithful Lamb
Faithful Lamb
155 views • 06/07/2023

For video of Elon Musk: "You can turn someone into a butterfly with mRNA," click here.

For video of God's 144,000 of Revelation, mRNA, and mutating the Human Genome, click here.

For video of yuval harari, "Humans are now hackable," click here.

For quick access to all of the links and/or videos in this blog, please click here.

In. Plain. Sight. Righteous Indignation.

www.FaithfulLamb.com 

www.LightForTheLost.com 

www.BibleForBuddies.com 

Keywords
miraclesbiblegodeasterforgivenessgracejesushealingsinfaithscripturegenesismuskthe resurrectionpalm sundaymrnathe crucifixioncovid shotrighteous indignationhararithe betrayerthe betrayaljesus praysgods 144000 of revelationmutating the human genome
