Judy Carroll and Jacquelin Smith were E.T. Siblings – Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. 4:00 Judy quotes Suzy Hansen as agreeing that she has never seen anything military on the ships- no militarily personnel.

43:00 Brian asked about motherships around the earth and Jacquelin described some of them being 200 miles in diameter! She said they can make themselves look smaller or bigger. Brian the 1986 example of one of these ships being seen my a Japan Airlines 747 over Alaska for over an hour. Maybe it was a huge mothership that reduced the size of it’s appearance?

55:00 Brian ask what are we evolving into?

58:00 Jacquelin describes light languages which are growing in the world and speeding our evolution.

Jacquelin Smith, B.A., C.HT., has a website at www.jacquelinsmith.com and she is an internationally known star being and animal communicator, light linguist and author. She’s been communicating with star beings, interdimensional beings, and animals since early childhood. She communicates with a wide variety of star races, including Tall White Zeta Masters, Mantis beings, Arcturians, Sirians, Zetas, Venusians, Celestials, and many other races.

Jacquelin also has a YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@jacquelinsmith6272 where people can listen to her speak different star languages as well as listen to her talk about light languages, as well as talk about her experiences as a hybrid and animal communicator. There are also light language audios available on her site that people can listen to for free. She has had many articles published in magazines and has been interviewed for a number of books. Jacquelin has done hundreds of radio and online interviews internationally. Check out her services at www.jacquelinsmith.com

Judy’s website is www.ufogreyinfo.com

Facebook page – The Zeta Message.

YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/user/TheZetaMessage

Judy Carroll was born in Queensland, Australia in 1952. Full awakening to her connection with the ETs came in 1983 at age 30, with a daytime encounter during which several Greys appeared to her in full daylight and she recognized them as “family.” She was given a massive download of information and advice regarding the mission being carried out on Earth, the part she was to play in it, and further studies she needed in order to undertake this role to the best of her ability.

