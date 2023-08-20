I have always enjoyed watching the weather report. I started noticing a while ago there were more and more women announcing the weather. Now look how far they have gone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She would look good in a Gay Trans parade in San Francisco. Is this really a woman ? How would you ever know ?
I am not really into big tits and a fat ass to be honest with you. Maybe Hunter would like her ? And Slick Willie might have snuck her into the White House when Hillabeast was out having pizza or when she was at one of her Satanic parties . God knows what Slick would have done with her. Cigars anyone ? By the way, it is a great time to visit Colomba: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com