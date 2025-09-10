BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tips for TF2 players who HATE medics
EntropyDefiantGaming
EntropyDefiantGaming
4 views • 1 week ago

Have you ever been bothered by the other team's medics, watching as they use uber after uber to plow into your base, slowly feeling more and more infuriated as they kill most of your team in one go, while killing just one of them seems like a Herculean effort because of the constant healing? In this video learn about a few things you can do to thwart those medics, that might just make for a better experience for you and your team. And if you know any other tactics for dealing with those pesky medics, be sure to leave them in the comment section Music from Battalion: Nemesis. #teamfortress2 #tf2 #tfc #teamfortressclassic #games #gaming #tf2gameplay #valve #teamfortress #tf2multiplayer #teamfortress2gameplay #teamfortress2multiplayer #firstpersonshooter #multiplayer

uberstrategygamingtacticsfirst person shootercapturemedictf2tfcteam fortress 2optimizing gameplayteam fortress classichate medics
