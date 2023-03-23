BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Is How Glycans Assesses Your Health
This revolutionary method can measure your overall health more accurately than anything! 👀

In this video, Mario Brainovic of Analemma Water, who has dedicated his expertise to transforming “regular tap and bottled water from it’s depleted, chaotic and lesser state into its supreme, coherent, and naturally structured state”, talks about Glyconate and how it measures biological age in contrast to chronological age.

According to Mario, Glyconate can provide VALUABLE information about the state of our immune system and overall health through its tests. 🙌

Listen to it here: https://bit.ly/3I7iJGh

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

