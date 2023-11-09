Monthly Update Process

We ask our Control Group participants to login to their account at the beginning of each month to ensure that each Household Participant profile is 100% up-to-date. The more complete a record, the more versatile it is and the more research it can be included in.





This video will show you how to do your monthly report.





We will continue to remind you in our monthly newsletter to check your profile is up to date, but you can update your health records as often as you like, at any time during the month.





To review each record, start at the top of the page and look for the red flashing prompts in the section overview.





Click the prompt to go to the relevant section.





Whilst the monthly reporting/update process may look different now, we are still collecting the same data which allows us to answer the question, 'Were people better off NOT getting the COVID-19 vaccines?' and 'Do those who remain unvaccinated have the same lifespan as those who remained unvaccinated?'





The way in which records are now kept has improved comprehensiveness of the database. The optional extra details people are able to give means we can now ask more in-depth questions of the data set; including, 'Do the unvaccinated have a better quality of life than the vaccinated? If so, why?' and 'Do the unvaccinated get sick at the same rate as the vaccinated? If not, why?'





Written tutorial page: https://controlgroup.coop/support/monthly_update.html









