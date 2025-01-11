Why I Left Hinduism To Serve Jesus Christ: Manju's Powerful Journey of Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Let's Talk, produced by The Good News Baptist Church, Sister Neetu Mahtani interviews her mother, Manju, who shares her inspiring 42-year journey from hopelessness as a struggling Hindu mother to a life transformed by Jesus Christ. Manju recounts how her family experienced miracles and found a strong foundation in faith. This moving testimony highlights God's unwavering faithfulness, bringing hope and encouragement to all who listen.
00:00 Introduction to an Inspiring Testimony
00:56 Meet Neetu and Manju
01:27 Manju's Struggles and Desperation
03:31 A Divine Encounter
06:10 Transformation Through Faith
09:46 Family's Journey to Faith
10:43 Foundations of Faith
14:31 Conclusion and Reflections