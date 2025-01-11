BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why I Left Hinduism To Serve Jesus Christ: Manju's Powerful Journey of Faith
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
38 views • 5 months ago

In this episode of Let's Talk, produced by The Good News Baptist Church, Sister Neetu Mahtani interviews her mother, Manju, who shares her inspiring 42-year journey from hopelessness as a struggling Hindu mother to a life transformed by Jesus Christ. Manju recounts how her family experienced miracles and found a strong foundation in faith. This moving testimony highlights God's unwavering faithfulness, bringing hope and encouragement to all who listen.

00:00 Introduction to an Inspiring Testimony
00:56 Meet Neetu and Manju
01:27 Manju's Struggles and Desperation
03:31 A Divine Encounter
06:10 Transformation Through Faith
09:46 Family's Journey to Faith
10:43 Foundations of Faith
14:31 Conclusion and Reflections

Keywords
miraclesjesus christtestimonychristianitychristian conversiongod gracefaith journeydevotional serieshope and faithhindu to christianpowerful testimonyinspiring storylife-changing experiencereligious transformationinspiring content
