Live Chat with Paul; -140- Rob Farmer on Whistleblowers and UFO crashes, David Grusch and more

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Robert Farmer UFO historian and Research joins Paul to talk UFO crashes and whistleblowers and if it will be smoke and mirrors? [00:02:00] (1c) Paul Welcomes Rob on Voice and adjusts volumes [00:04:46] (2) Main Topic Begins - News Clip about new whistleblowers and they might be same ones Grusch got his stories from? [00:12:00] (2b) Rob now breaks down the news Clip info [00:15:00] (2c) Paul brings up Grusch Body Language and seemingly Arrogant and now claims of Autism.. seems like a cover up so Paul looks up head movements with Autism [00:25:30] (2d) No cameras at Grusch Hearing? [00:27:00] (3) Dutch Article using Faked Alien photos [00:29:00] (4) The office that vets military personal statements to make sure its not still classified. so can be written in books or on public casts [00:30:30] (5) Liars and misidentified UFOs and Fakes being promoted [00:35:00] (6) Paul brings up Best Disc footage over Mexico on Proof is out there show and Boyd Bushman saying how Grusch would think those would be legit and Ross Coulheart Lue and others out there.. 2nd hand info does not make it TRUTH [00:37:26] (7) The Italian Crash claims from Grusch [00:43:30] (8) Problems with the new first hand whistleblowers on UFO crashes [00:44:20] (9) Lehto believes Dr Greer and why thats funny! [00:48:00] (10) What evidence of UFOs and Aliens? [00:49:46] (11) What are they scared off these leakers? [00:53:00] (12) 80 years of cover-up [01:03:00] (13) Paul brings up Brandon and Skinwalker ranch and belief systems and why he thinks he did have an experience and might be some science to explain it though. [01:12:00] (14) What words mean.. does alien mean foreign? nonHuman intelligence mean A.I.? [01:16:00] (15) Blackvault why the Skepticism? [01:36:00] (16) Iranian and Japanese Alaska UFO cases and Mick West claiming dont know of them LOL [01:48:00] (17) You cant say NASA are all Lying maybe a handful.. as part of military industrial complex [01:51:00] (18) Abductions chat and what are the stats of taken in the day? [02:05:00] (19) ChatGPT on bing is clueless on Aliens and Abductions [02:15:20] (20) Resume Blackvault break down video clip [02:29:00] (21) The good things to come out from 2017 leaks and Zondo [02:52:00] (22) Chelsea Manning and other Leakers of other gov secrets who did that go? [03:18:00] (23) Where are the channel supporters today? How you can support Paul and Rob in the hunt for real UFO truth Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.