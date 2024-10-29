BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC E325 TRIENNIAL PARASH 001 B'resheet (Gen) 1_1-2_3
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
4 views • 7 months ago

E325 TRIENNIAL PARASH 001 B'RESHEET (GEN) 1:1-2:3


 At Beth Goyim we have now switched over to the three year Torah cycle. Each week on Erev Shabbat we are going to look deeper into the Torah. As our walks with Elohim need to be strengthened in the times we are living. The only way this can be done is with solid foundational knowledge.


In Parash number one there is so much information about The Father and the Messiah. In Parash one we will look at the first seven words. To the first letter of the first word. To what was created and why on each day. Bring a notebook and enjoy getting to know the real King in this lesson from www.BGMCTV.org


Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
