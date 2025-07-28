Hear Part TWO of A Love Letter from God to You from Toward The Mark MINUTE

Between The Lines podcast, Toward The Mark MINUTE relaying to you God’s Love for you, personally, written in The Holy Bible collection of “Love Letters”; This “Love Letter” is written verse-by-verse and paraphrased word-by-word for you to read in the Pressin'IN TowardTheMark blog post, “Love Letter From Your Father" @ https://pressingintowardthemark.blogspot.com/2025/06/the-bible-love-letter-from-god.html … enjoy hearing from The Holy Spirit, and sharing to encourage any- and every- one in your social circles today, all about God's Personal Love for each one of us in His FAMILY in all of Creation.





4 min., 16 sec.





Hear this Toward The Mark MINUTE podcast in full at https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/25665918





KEY: We learn God's secrets for our LIfe's course by studying God's written Word for direction in our everyday Life, being committed to working with The Holy Spirit leading us i-n to “one-ness” with The Lord Jesus Christ - The Way, The Truth, The LIFE.





(HEAR) “Love Letters From Our Father” podcast in full on Between The Lines TTM show channel at: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/25469298 is for you and everybody you know!





KEY: We learn God's secrets for our LIfe's course by studying God's Word – the “Curriculum” – every day being committed to working with The Holy Spirit – the “Teacher” – as we press Toward The Mark for The Prize of our high calling of God i-n Christ Jesus --The Way, The Truth, The LIFE.





(READ) Pressin'IN TowardTheMark blog post, "Love Letter From Your Father" @ https://pressingintowardthemark.blogspot.com/2025/06/the-bible-love-letter-from-god.html personally.





We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, friend, and we are really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists.





In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) heart – to share with others this Life journey of being sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our Life’s testimonies and the lessons we’ve learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy time together with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus. Together we can reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as “we press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

#KeithAndBrendaLeeShealy #faithandhope #PressinIn #TowardTheMark #BetweenTheLinesTTMsongs





**********************

WHERE TO FIND US (please be sure to check for TTM resource specials in each post’s notes):





Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected] Subject: LFTF book

Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected] Subject: Overcoming book

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee

Youtube: @TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Px-yYk6M7sxvla3x0dxSg/videos

Facebook: / keithshealystowardthemark or: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

Email Us: [email protected]





To drop us a line: Toward The Mark, PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

The music in this video may be part of Toward The Mark’s inventory of resources that are available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice…

mp3 or CD compilation of music 🎶 “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” projects 🎶 now in stock.

**********************

#KeithShealysTowardTheMark #ForThePrize

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR FUN, our 1st-ever TTM video channel on Youtube is at / @towardthemarkinc.7530 or

http://www.youtube.com/@towardthemarkinc.7530