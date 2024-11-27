SHaDoWCa7 sings Praising God Again (On the Road Again by Willie Nelson) with New Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my rewrite of Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again." I can sing this song all day long and never tire of it! It keeps a pep in my step and a smile on my face!
To God be ALL the Glory!
------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics: Praising God Again
Praising God again,
I just can't wait to be praising God again,
The life I love is praising Jesus with my friends,
I just can't wait to be praising God again!
CHORUS:
Praising God again,
Like a band of Christians we go down the byways,
And we're witnessing,
And insisting that the world keep turning God's way,
The right way!