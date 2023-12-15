Create New Account
Morbidly Obese Travelers Get Rewarded by Southwest Airlines With Free Extra Seats... Possibly Yours
Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines is being celebrated by "passengers of size" on TikTok after they discovered they can request complimentary seats – one or two, depending on needs – to accommodate their girth. 

Customers whose bodies "encroach" past the armrest are entitled to an extra seat, according to Southwest's inclusion policy. They are currently one of the few, if not the only, airlines to offer free seats to larger passengers. 

Read More: https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/southwest-airlines-plus-size-passengers-policy

