Are You A Christian & Hungry For The Holy Spirit Fire Of Revival? Well This Is The Channel For You!
Jesus World Revival
Jesus World Revival
10 views • 5 months ago

Are You A Christian And Hungry For Revival? Well this channel is for you!

The ones who are willing to lay down their lives in total surrender to the 3 in One God (the Father, The Son Jesus and The Holy Spirit).

We will be bringing you encouragement to keep going even in hard times, to bring refreshing, to bring hunger for the only One who can truly satisfy, so that you will be filled to overflowing and spill out to others through the Holy Spirit that don't know Jesus yet! Come join us and be a part of a growing movement. Remember This: REVIVAL STARTS WITH YOU!


Please like and subscribe and share with your friends.


If you would like more content please go to our website for The Book Of Acts:

https://thebookofactschurch.com


Under the "Posts" tab click on "Jesus World Revival" and sign up for our newsletter.


You can also find us on most social media platforms under the same name.

