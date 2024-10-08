The Rock Almighty. We Are Commanded To Pray Against The Storms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the devastation of the recent hurricane and weather events, we in the body of Christ are called into action!
We start each battle on our knees in prayer. We have the power individually and collectively against the storm, that they have no effect at all. We also stand at the ready to give, support, and help in the many ways we can for our neighbors, countrymen, and friends.
You can give help through many organizations as you see fit. Here is just one on Project Hope https://www.projecthope.org/
Let's Rock!
Music video credit
Deliverance - Lord Of Dreams
Put it on your playlist @
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ygr0zR
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/47WCf3y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVTTFh7he5W6Syf6Xw8LQ
PRAYER AGAINST BAD WEATHER: Cease in Jesus' Name
Prayers To Get You Through The Day
@PrayersToGetYouThroughTheDay
https://www.youtube.com/@PrayersToGetYouThroughTheDay
Get Intouch Ministries daily devotional with the app
@ Apple - https://apple.co/47PYeJp
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4eq1CNA
Rock 'n' Roll for your soul
It's The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth
Now streaming on US Sports Radio