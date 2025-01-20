British MP Blows Whistle: 'My Colleagues Are Elite Pedophiles Who Drink Babies' Blood'

The British political elite practice an occult religion that involves the sacrifice of children and the consumption of their blood, according to Andrew Bridgen, the former MP who has joined a growing cohort of insiders to blow the whistle about the dark heart of the global elite.

As Bridgen explains, these depraved rituals are an open secret in Westminster and form part of a sickening initiation ritual for newcomers earmarked for a career involving status, power, and wealth.

Although not everyone succeeds in passing the initiation trial, everyone understands the dire consequences of speaking out.

Receive up to $7,500 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/