Ukrainian petal mines banned by UN injured 106 in Donbass during year of conflict

Apr 9, 2023
A UN report released this week indicates that the lives of approximately 60 million people in 70 countries are under threat from land mines, unexploded bombs and other devices.
Our correspondent Roman Kosarev sent this report from one of the worst-affected areas in Donbass Region’s conflict zone.
