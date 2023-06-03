The Best Scope Mounting Technique For Maximum Accuracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scope mounting isn't hard but there are a few gotchas that Real Avid gets you around quickly with the Scope Mounting and bore sighting kit. This kit includes the Level Right pro, Smart-Torque and Viz-max to give you all the tools you need to do a professional scope mounting job right at home.
#gunsmith #scope #firearms
Video Index:
0:00 - Intro
0:25 - Why you should level reticles and not turrets
0:46 - Level Right Pro
2:01 - Leveling the reticle
3:00 - Torque scope rings with the Smart-Torque
4:45 - Leveling scope for people with special needs
5:46 - Boresighting with the Viz-Max
7:00 - 50 yard zero
7:14 - Final thoughts
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
