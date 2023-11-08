Quo Vadis





Nov 7, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 5, 2023.





Dear children, courage!





You are living in the time of trials, but do not lose your hope.





I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion.





Move ye away from everything that distances you from My Son Jesus.





Repented, seek ye to approach the confessional and seek ye the Mercy of My Jesus.





There is no mercy without repentance and confession.





My Son loves you and forgives you.





Trust in His Love and love your brothers and sisters.





Only by loving can ye grow in your spiritual life.





Pray.





Seek strength in the Gospel and in the Eucharist.





I suffer for what comes to you.





The pain will come from the little two-story house and will pass through this land.





I suffer because of your sufferings.





Turn ye to the One who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to the victory.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis on January 28, 2023:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to me. Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious. Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus. Courage!





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-nQQvyDZRI