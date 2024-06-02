The Moment Two Planes Collided at an Airshow in Portugal today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment the planes collided at an airshow in Portugal.
Two stunt planes collided in midair on Sunday during an air show in the Portuguese city of Beja and one of them crashed and exploded into flames, killing its Spanish pilot, the Portuguese Air Force (PAF) said.
One person died and another was injured, local media write.