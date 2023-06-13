Super Turrican 2 (1995, SNES)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Super Turrican 2 is a platformer developed by German company Factor 5 and published by British company Ocean Software. It was only released in Europe and North America.
The Machine attacks another solar systems, killing and enslaving millions. Three fighter from the United freddom Forces set out to stop this, but only one manages to reach the system. You take the role of this fighter.