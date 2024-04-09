Seminary Student, Jordan Fiorani

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Pastor John Highstreet speaks with a former student of his, Jordan Fiorani, about her faith journey. Jordan talks about how she was influenced by her involvement with youth ministries and pastors, which made her later want to become a leader herself.

Jordan currently is a seminary student at Evangel University, which is located in Springfield Missouri, where she is working towards her Masters Degree in Theology, which is attached to the Assembly of God Theological Seminary.





