Getting Ready To Meet Jesus | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

The insights from this message from Pastor Sandra Kennedy, relates to this question “Are YOU Ready to Meet Jesus?”. Everything we are watching and hearing in the media, we are watching the Bible interpreting, talking, showing us where we really are on God’s timetable in our own lives, as well as the signs of the Return of the Lord. This message encourages us to let the Bible lead and show us what He wants to do in us, even when what you want to be a ‘Yes’, but He says a ‘No’, because the whole purpose of God is for us is to be just like His Son. The Lord said, He is coming back for a church without a ‘spot’ or a ‘wrinkle’ – He wants to prepare us to “Meet Him”. It is imperative, that we not stand against God and live by His Standards, from the Bible, in order to meet Him.





To watch the entire broadcast click here https://youtu.be/P584mOGzn-U?si=ZP78p24I3ERTzaUF





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.









