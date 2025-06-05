BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Non-Toxic Home Q&A: Generators/ Off-Grid Freezers, Non-Toxic Cars/ Latex-Free Cars, Mini PC, Termite Tenting, and More!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
3 months ago

(Check out the links below!) A bit of honest chit chat about the current toxicity of the world, along with:

- Latex-free cars/ non-toxic cars/ cars for the chemically sensitive.

- Would we buy a house that’s been tented for termites?

- Am I still using the same mini PC?

- Propane generators/ off-grid freezers: what would I do?

- The definitive resource for natural cat care, in my opinion.


Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/nontoxichome


Substack: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/


The Natural Cat Book on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4mMIIFa


The Natural Cat Book on eBay: https://ebay.us/MSsxsw


Low-EMF Cars: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/emfs-in-cars-finding-a-low-emf-car-and-reducing-emf-exposure


Dealing with Mold/ Mycotoxins in a Vehicle: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/dealing-with-mold-mycotoxin-cross-contamination-in-a-vehicle


Local services for Southern/ Central Indiana (Dave drives a lot!): https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services


My New (UNTESTED) Mini PC on Amazon: https://amzn.to/442KquE


Mini PC on eBay: https://ebay.us/ttoCcL


Substitution-Friendly Pesto Recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-pesto-recipe-ever-substitution-friendly


Azure: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=011c1476bb



Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/

---------


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer


healthchemicalstoxictoxicitynaturalmoldnon-toxictermitesmcsnatural livinggeneratorsmycotoxinslatex allergycat care
