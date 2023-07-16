How A Man Should Dress Casual As An Adult

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As you get older, you look more mature. And your casual dress should also look more mature. How to dress casually as an adult can be a little confusing, right? Like, how do you take items that men of all ages wear -- t-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts -- and somehow make them age-appropriate? It's certainly possible and in this video I'm revealing seven strategies and simple wardrobe upgrades as well as sharing five different casual outfit ideas. Enjoy! https://bit.ly/3PWQtu6