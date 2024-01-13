Bloody Solstice Warning

Dr. William Schnoebelen is an ex-occultist and specialist on Freemasonry.
In this clip, he discusses that Satanists prefer killing Christians. This information has been independently verified to me by other freed slaves of the occult.
Find this full video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-nKRERy2wE
