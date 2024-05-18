The Great Setup with Dr. David Martin - Part 2 FULL DOCUMENTARY

In this riveting and eye-opening documentary, "The Great Setup" delves into the unsettling world of global genocide. Where one man, Dr. David Martin, courageously exposes a hidden web of sinister plans through an unexpected lens – patents.

This two - part docuseries serves as a wake-up call, urging audiences to reevaluate the consequences of blindly accepting what they've been told without questioning the implications.

Sit back as Dr. David Martin unravels the tightly woven fabric of a clandestine agenda that transcends borders.





Gain of Fauci: This might be the most eye-opening video clip that you see this year. The COVID shots pushed on billions of people could only be justified if there were no treatment options.





So, what did they do? According to Dr. David Martin, they let people die and suppressed treatments to make way for an experimental gene therapy bioweapon. But no one would voluntarily agree to take such a thing, thus they called it a “vaccine.”





The audacity of the crime was shocking: The CDC, before it became the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was the US Malaria Suppression Program in Atlanta, Georgia, which did what? It advocated for the distribution of hydroxychloroquine.





Source: https://www.uimedianetwork.com/294633/the-great-setup-part2.htm