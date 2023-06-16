BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Riccardo Bosi: Intelligent Gun Culture
184 views • 06/16/2023

Disarming The People Is A Tyrannical Plot

* One reason why the cabal failed: gun ownership in the U.S.

* The right to bear arms has nothing to do with hunting.

* It is predicated on the fact that there are people out there who will kill you.

* You have the right to defend yourself — and remove them.

* Carrying a weapon and protecting yourself is a basic right.

* Here’s data: watch the 6-minute video Number One With A Bullet by Bill Whittle.

* Lib-controlled cities with [unconstitutional] gun control have the most gun deaths per capita.


The full episode is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | AustraliaOne Update and Q&A with Riccardo Bosi (13 June 2023)

https://rumble.com/v2u01d0-australiaone-party-australiaone-update-and-q-and-a-with-riccardo-bosi-13-ju.html

freedomlibertygun rightssecond amendmentgun controlself defense2a2nd amendmentself protectiontyrannyhome defensesovereigntygun bangun confiscationgun ownershipgun cultureconcealed carrygun registrygun grabbill whittleinfringementpersonal defenseaustralia onericcardo bosigun crackdown
