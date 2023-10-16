BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Selfless Donation of Kidney Results in New Life for Four People - Eric Sprinkle
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
11 views • 10/16/2023

Fearless adventurer Eric Sprinkle gives an update on his exciting life with a wild story to tell: he donated a kidney! His selfless decision to become an organ donor resulted in saving the lives of four people just in time for Christmas last year. Eric explains how he made the decision to give one of his organs to a complete stranger, when his co-author and dear friend Laura was in need of a kidney. This act of love moved Laura up on the list to receive her much-needed kidney by several years! He stresses that if the door of opportunity was open, he would walk through it until somebody said no. “That’s not a bad way to live life in general,” he advises. It is amazing how many people can be blessed by one life-changing decision like donating a kidney.



TAKEAWAYS


Eric is an adventurer who spends lots of time outdoors exploring nature and encourages other people to live life to the fullest


A kidney transplant surgery process is usually very quick and easy without any complications


There are approximately 7,000 kidney donations every year, however over 100,000 people are still on the waiting list


Eric has written several 40 Day Prayer Guide installments with co-author Laura Shaffer



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Adventure Experience Video: https://bit.ly/46CkHHT

National Kidney Registry: https://www.kidneyregistry.org/

40 Day Prayer Guides: https://40dayprayerguides.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH ERIC SPRINKLE

Website: https://adventureexperience.net/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3M0cZQf


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



prayerauthorfearlesskidneydonationorgan donorlife savingtina griffincounter culture momeric sprinklelaura shaffer
