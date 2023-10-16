Selfless Donation of Kidney Results in New Life for Four People - Eric Sprinkle

Fearless adventurer Eric Sprinkle gives an update on his exciting life with a wild story to tell: he donated a kidney! His selfless decision to become an organ donor resulted in saving the lives of four people just in time for Christmas last year. Eric explains how he made the decision to give one of his organs to a complete stranger, when his co-author and dear friend Laura was in need of a kidney. This act of love moved Laura up on the list to receive her much-needed kidney by several years! He stresses that if the door of opportunity was open, he would walk through it until somebody said no. “That’s not a bad way to live life in general,” he advises. It is amazing how many people can be blessed by one life-changing decision like donating a kidney.







TAKEAWAYS





Eric is an adventurer who spends lots of time outdoors exploring nature and encourages other people to live life to the fullest





A kidney transplant surgery process is usually very quick and easy without any complications





There are approximately 7,000 kidney donations every year, however over 100,000 people are still on the waiting list





Eric has written several 40 Day Prayer Guide installments with co-author Laura Shaffer







