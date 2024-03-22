The British Royals and the Reptilians

One of the most monstrous families on Earth is fading away

GREG REESE:

The British Royal family, who own over sixteen percent of the entire planet, seems to be falling apart. Which is nothing to mourn, for they are one of the most monstrous families on Earth.

In 1964, the Queen and Prince Philip visited a school in British Columbia. Former resident William Coombes claims that ten of his classmates were taken by the Queen and Prince Philip, never to be seen again.

The notorious pedophile and necrophiliac, Jimmy Savile, was close friends with the Royal family. Charles wanted him to be Prince Harry’s godfather. He was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1971, and Knighted by the Queen in 1990.

Prince Andrew has been a regular at Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island.

King Charles was close friends with a bishop who was convicted of raping over a dozen boys.

A former student of Aldenham school claims that students were routinely raped..