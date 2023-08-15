BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGHT SHADOWS 08152023 -- WE'RE BAAAACK!!!! SURPRISE TEST! SHORT SHOW -- Full Show Tomorrow!! THANK YOU for your patience!!
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
This is a test show to be sure we can actually do a show and if so we will post this and then do our regular Wednesday show a bit longer than usual to catch everyone up to speed. There is a lot going on as the Elite move up their agenda for a global takeover while the masses of the world have no clue as to what awaits them. Earth changes continue but the Sun is quiet right now and so it goes in the Matrix...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!!  DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack:  https://stewartcbest.substack.com      https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/

