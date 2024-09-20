BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Go Save Her Eggs!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
8 months ago

Wednesday Night Live 18 September 2024


In this episode, I reflect on personal challenges with subscription trends and seek feedback on my content quality. This leads to a discussion on attracting toxic individuals, revealing my own patterns in relationships and the dynamics of dysfunction. I share insights from upcoming interviews focused on philosophical inquiries and emphasize the importance of stepping back from draining relationships. We explore personal responsibility, societal pressures, and how experiences shape our understanding of risk and resilience. I express gratitude for the community's support and encourage listener engagement, reminding everyone that our choices shape our journey.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

