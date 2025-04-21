BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Narrowing Federal District Court Jurisdiction To Curb Lawfare
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
4 months ago

The federal district courts, increasingly weaponized by activist judges, have become epicenters of lawfare—strategic lawsuits designed to obstruct the policy agenda of President Donald Trump’s second term. These courts issue sweeping rulings, often based on flimsy legal grounds, that delay or derail executive actions on immigration, deregulation, and election integrity. Congress, endowed with clear constitutional authority, must act to narrow the jurisdiction of these courts to curb their abuse...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment

Segment 3: Selling Out Freedom To China For Cheap Crap



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/narrowing-federal-district-court


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeactivist judgesneomarxismjudicial overreacharticle iii reformstop lawfarelimit federal jurisdictionnationwide injunction bandefend executive authorityrein in the courtsapa reform
