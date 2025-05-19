BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Christ's Role as Creator Excludes Him from Being an Alien or Created Being - Donna Howell
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
3 months ago


If someone told you Jesus Christ was an alien, how would you refute that claim? Yes, we’re living in those days. This is an area Donna Howell is an expert in. Donna is a bestselling author, speaker, and host of The Donna Howell Show. After one of her Christian friends got spooked after a supposed UFO sighting, she asked the question of whether Jesus was an alien. This inspired Donna to think about how Christians should be equipped to deal with modern-day issues, fearmongering, and phenomena. Why doesn’t the church equip parishioners to deal Biblically with modern information concerning things like AI or aliens? Donna presents a well-rounded and theologically grounded refutation of the theory that Jesus is an alien, using Scripture as a clear foundation to prove that He alone is the Creator, not the creation.



TAKEAWAYS


Angels are created beings, they are not deities


Saying Jesus is an alien is a theological impossibility, since the Bible tells us not to worship aliens (Col. 2:18)


The Bible also says that we as humans may be entertaining angels unaware (Hebrews 13:2)


Jesus is eternal, He is not created, and He shares the substance of God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot

Destination Earth book: https://amzn.to/4j9if1F


🔗 CONNECT WITH DONNA HOWELL

Website: https://donnahowellshow.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/43tWo02

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/donnahowellshow/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3S5jns0


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
fearbiblejesus christaliensjesuschurchaiufosangelsgenesis 6watchersfallen onesphenomenatina griffincounter culture mom showdonna howell
