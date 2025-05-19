Christ’s Role as Creator Excludes Him from Being an Alien or Created Being - Donna Howell





If someone told you Jesus Christ was an alien, how would you refute that claim? Yes, we’re living in those days. This is an area Donna Howell is an expert in. Donna is a bestselling author, speaker, and host of The Donna Howell Show. After one of her Christian friends got spooked after a supposed UFO sighting, she asked the question of whether Jesus was an alien. This inspired Donna to think about how Christians should be equipped to deal with modern-day issues, fearmongering, and phenomena. Why doesn’t the church equip parishioners to deal Biblically with modern information concerning things like AI or aliens? Donna presents a well-rounded and theologically grounded refutation of the theory that Jesus is an alien, using Scripture as a clear foundation to prove that He alone is the Creator, not the creation.









TAKEAWAYS





Angels are created beings, they are not deities





Saying Jesus is an alien is a theological impossibility, since the Bible tells us not to worship aliens (Col. 2:18)





The Bible also says that we as humans may be entertaining angels unaware (Hebrews 13:2)





Jesus is eternal, He is not created, and He shares the substance of God









