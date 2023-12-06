Modern-Day Warrior for God and America - Lt. Gen. (Ret.) "Jerry" Boykin - Freedom Alive® Ep99

God’s Word says that the Lord is a warrior, and this means that He is the one who gives warriors the strategies to win in battle. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. "Jerry" Boykin spent 36 years in the U.S. Army and was one of the original members of the Delta Force. Gen. Boykin commanded all the Army's Green Berets and the Special Warfare Center and School. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Gen. Boykin shares how his faith in God was his greatest defense during his military career as well as how we can help turn our military back into a strong force once again.

