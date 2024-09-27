Whistle Blower On Deadly New Banking System, Intel Drop #1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistle blowers have come forward on the new, digital banking system that will be forced on Americans and the world. It is much worse than death as you will see by watching all these intel drops. Digital money will also NOT be nationalized as you will soon find out, it all leads back to the BIS Bank of Int. Settlements. Please watch the first few on the website, http://secretprogrambehindcbdc.com and then watch #20.