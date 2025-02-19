BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Documentary: The Money Masters 'How International Bankers Gained Control of America'
6 months ago

The Money Masters (1996) is a 3.5-hour historical documentary that uncovers the origins of the global political power structure that dominates nations today.


It explores how hidden manipulation and control of gold and currency laid the foundation for modern financial dominance.


The rise of fractional reserve banking in the 17th century refined deceptive wealth-building tactics originally used by goldsmiths.


The establishment of the privately-owned Bank of England in 1694 marked the beginning of economic servitude to a centralized banking system—a burden that has only grown heavier over the centuries.


One by one, nations, including the United States, have succumbed to this network of international central bankers.


This film examines the evolution of money, debt, and taxation, tracing their impact from biblical times to the present.


Director: William T. Still

