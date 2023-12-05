MEDITERRANEAN SUBTERRANEAN SUBTERFUGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NO TUNNELS - NO "HAMAS" - NO WAR
SUBTERFUGE:
- Deception used to achieve an end.
- A deceptive stratagem or device.
- That to which a person resorts for escape or concealment; a shift; an evasion; artifice employed to escape censure or the force of an argument.
TOPOGRAPHY - Palestine Occupied Territory
https://www.floodmap.net/Elevation/CountryElevationMap/?ct=PS
Official IDF Propaganda - Jerusalem Post (May/2021)
https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/how-hamas-built-an-underground-terror-network-in-the-heart-of-gaza-668605
BBC (July 2015) - Why is Gaza reconstruction so slow?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-33329472
Remarque88