The Child Martyr Ahmad Rasheed

The child Ahmad Rashid Rushdi Jazar, 14 years old, was martyred by the bullets of the Zionist occupation forces during their raid on the village of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus. The forces fired live ammunition at the young men, resulting in the martyrdom of Ahmad and several cases of suffocation due to tear gas inhalation.
Interview: Mohammad Azem, Mayor of Sebastia.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 20/01/2025
