Occupiers New MAP - Israel’s Nat'l Security Minister Ben-Gvir Dances and Celebrates with Israeli ministers during a Conference Promoting the Revival of Israeli Settlements in GAZA

Image thumbnail used was a map that was shown at this Conference of where new Israeli settlements are shown.

Israel’s National Security Minister Ben-Gvir dances and celebrates with Israeli ministers during a conference promoting the revival of Israeli settlements in Gaza at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Eleven government ministers and 15 coalition lawmakers pledged to rebuild Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip and encouraged the emigration of Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir said to thousands of right-wing participants that it was “time to return home to Gush Katif” the illegal Israeli settlement in Gaza that was evacuated in 2005.

for more about this event from Israel:

https://www.jns.org/us-france-criticize-gaza-resettlement-conference/



