WATCH 🚨 Henry Kissinger punked by Russian pranksters posing as Zelensky

WATCH 🚨 Henry Kissinger has fallen victim to Russian pranksters posing as Zelensky
Pranksters pretending to be Zelensky: "Who do you think is guilty of the Nord Stream explosion?"
Henry Kissinger after a long pause: "I thought you were."
INSIDER PAPER:
https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1678886296549306371?s=20