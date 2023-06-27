Stacy Whited - The Prophetic Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stacy Whited shares how her family got started podcasting with their program "Flyover Conservatives" and how blessed they were to be able, as a family, to build a platform to share the message of the Gospel and the Truth.
Stacy shared how she was so encouraged by watching all the prophets. She would share it with friends and family to encourage them as well. Eventually she decided it would be awesome to share the hope in Christ's Words with their audience, so she created her podcast "The Prophetic Report" where she shares what is being prophesied for the week. She also tells how there is 4-5 threads that run through all the prophets words. This is an encouraging word for the watcher! Enjoy ... Please Like and share! and watch the Flyover Conservatives broadcasts.
