European Union calls for ‘immediate’ pause in hostilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The European Union called for an “immediate pauses in hostilities" for humanitarian purposes and for Hamas to release all hostages. NBC News Erin McLaughlin details the desperate situation hospitals in Gaza are experiencing.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html