The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson November 8, 2023

Senator Tommy Tubberville joins The Absolute Truth to set the record straight about his hold up on Pentagon confirmations over abortion policy. Plus Rep. Andy Biggs talks FISA reform. Also, we discuss the rot in the GOP with other great guests.
