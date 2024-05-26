© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TONY™ - Does this offend you?
Source: https://x.com/TONYxTWO/status/1794557113429000343
If one cannot offend those whom require offense, one cannot be honest
Enjoy the weekend everyone!