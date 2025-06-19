💥🇮🇱 Underground Base Beneath Soroka Hospital — Iranian Media Hits Israel with a Dose of Its Own ‘Gaza Narrative Medicine’

🐻 Jokes aside, videos circulating on social media allege that there was indeed a significant IDF presence in the hospital's basements.

Netanyahu during his visit to Soroka:

Does not rule out eliminating Khamenei, "all options are open"

Netanyahu in response to a question about Khamenei's assassination: No one enjoys immunity

Netanyahu, in response to a question about assassinating Khamenei: All options are on the table, and it's best not to discuss it in the media.

Netanyahu: We appreciate the United States' participation in defending Israel.

Netanyahu: We will support any decision made by the US President.

Netanyahu: We have never had a better friend than Trump, and we appreciate every decision he makes. We will defend ourselves with all our might.

Netanyahu: We have dealt severe blows to Iran and taken the Natanz facility out of service.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed a strike on a nuclear reactor in Khondab, Iran. According to the agency, there are no radiological consequences.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson — Message to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi:

Director General Rafael Grossi: "We did not have any evidence of a systematic effort [by Iran] to move into a nuclear weapon."

This is too late, Mr. Grossi. You obscured this truth in your absolutely biased report, which was instrumentalized by the E3 and the U.S. to craft a resolution based on baseless allegations of “non-compliance.”

That same resolution was then used as a final pretext by a genocidal, warmongering regime to wage a war of aggression on Iran — and to launch an unlawful attack on our peaceful nuclear facilities.

Do you know how many innocent Iranians have been killed or maimed as a result of this criminal war?

Is this how an international civil servant is tested for UN leadership?

Misleading narratives have dire consequences, Mr. Grossi — and they demand accountability.

You betrayed the non-proliferation regime.

You’ve made the IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression.

You’ve turned the IAEA into a tool of convenience for non-NPT members to deprive NPT signatories of their basic rights under Article 4.

Any clear conscience?

BREAKING! Israel Claims Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz

Israeli officials announced that strikes were carried out against nuclear facilities in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Bushehr is home to a major civilian nuclear power plant, constructed and operated with Russian assistance. The Bushehr-1 reactor, built by Rosatom, has been operational since 2013 and is under IAEA oversight. Additional reactors at the site are also being developed by Rosatom.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev issued a stark warning earlier today:

“If the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is struck, the resulting disaster would be comparable to Chernobyl — this must not be allowed.”