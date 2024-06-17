This is how trees can absorb frequencies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As this small practical example shows, trees can greatly attenuate incoming frequencies.
Now one wonders whether cutting down trees and forests is justified so that the mobile network can expand more efficiently.
Especially 5G with thin millimeter waves is difficult to cover long distances, especially when trees additionally dampen wave propagation.
It should be clear which industries are doing research in this area and may have already taken action and are funding measures to remove these CO2-absorbing "obstacles".
Source @Forbidden History
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/