'Something has gone terribly wrong' - RFK Jr.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
336 views • 6 months ago

'Something has gone terribly wrong' —RFK Jr.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services explains that the health of US citizens is in tatters for reasons he vows to figure out.

"Americans suffer far higher levels of chronic disease, obesity, addiction, cancer, infertility, and depression than ever before in history and more than any other country in the world," he said.

