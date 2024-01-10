Create New Account
SHOW NO. 100 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Dec 6th, 2023)
The Agent For Truth
In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides valuable commentary on the 16th Amendment (commonly referred to as “the income tax amendment”), what “constitutional income” is, comparing and contrasting direct and indirect taxes and taxation of foreigners. Larry provides some historical facts and context you very well may never have encountered before so be sure to see links to these facts at https://www.agentfortruth.com/past-radio-shows-2023.html and below:

 

http://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/UNCERTAIN.html

https://www.abebooks.com/9789992545935/LAW-NEVER-VOL-Fraud-16th-9992545933/plp

https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/us-supreme-court/240/1.html

https://www.supremecourt.gov

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22-800.html

https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/us-supreme-court/240/103.html

https://www.fincen.gov/boi-faqs

https://www.journalofaccountancy.com/news/2023/nov/fincen-will-allow-use-of-identifier-in-beneficial-ownership-reporting.html

Keywords
banisterirsbecraftincome-taxformer-irs-agentamerica-freedom-to-fascism

